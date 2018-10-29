4NEW (KWATT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,617.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $18,617.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00148574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00244235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.09987774 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,864,334 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Exrates, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

