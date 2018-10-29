3,600 Shares in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Acquired by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,487,000 after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,242,000 after buying an additional 223,565 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,331,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 140,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 53,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 474,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.46. 520,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,620. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,621.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,415 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

