$33.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $33.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.31 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $30.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $137.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.52 billion to $139.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $142.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $138.20 billion to $145.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $199,228,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $522,384,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,804,000 after buying an additional 1,143,819 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,161,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $429,792,000 after buying an additional 986,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 862.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,040,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 932,386 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.82. 5,270,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,495. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

