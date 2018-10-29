$324.19 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report $324.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.50 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $295.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $430,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,910,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,484,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,323 shares of company stock worth $4,553,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $68.85 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

