$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $400,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies reported sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $1.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 million, with estimates ranging from $640,000.00 to $1.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3,957.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 76.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADVM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 21,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,200. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.83. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

