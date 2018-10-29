$300.11 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $300.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.30 million and the lowest is $296.23 million. Curo Group posted sales of $266.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 215.49% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens set a $38.00 price target on shares of Curo Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,792,291.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 51,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,368,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $13.44. 743,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,300. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $655.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

