26,250 Shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Acquired by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PBT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 106,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,460. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $349.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.57% and a return on equity of 5,732.62%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.