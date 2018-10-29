26,000 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Purchased by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 42,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

