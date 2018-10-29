21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). 21Vianet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

