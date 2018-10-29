$216.54 Million in Sales Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post sales of $216.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.50 million and the highest is $218.20 million. Hibbett Sports reported sales of $237.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year sales of $948.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.10 million to $951.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $950.69 million, with estimates ranging from $942.30 million to $961.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 860,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,450. The company has a market cap of $318.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 35.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 690,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2,591.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 399,621 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

