2,027,914 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Acquired by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,027,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 25.8% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Price Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 53,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,344,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 61,044 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK remained flat at $$35.09 during trading hours on Monday. 14,671,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,222. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1751 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.