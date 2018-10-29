$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 63.18% and a net margin of 2.81%. Crown’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Crown has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

In other news, Director William S. Urkiel acquired 2,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Urkiel acquired 1,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,364.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,592 shares of company stock valued at $192,040. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown by 478.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Crown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Crown by 33.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,985,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 75,664.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,235,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Crown by 70,046.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,609,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

