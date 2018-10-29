$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (R) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ryder System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Ryder System stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $90.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $2,171,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,961.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 20,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,946.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,453 shares of company stock worth $4,240,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.