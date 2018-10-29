15,100 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,575,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,428,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,513,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 518,824 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,606,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 208.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 500,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 338,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $396,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,666.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,339 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

