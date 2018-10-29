14,490 Shares in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MED initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

