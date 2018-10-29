1,416 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.66. 1,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.