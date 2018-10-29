$14.90 Million in Sales Expected for BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) will announce sales of $14.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. BankFinancial reported sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full year sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.13 million, with estimates ranging from $61.65 million to $62.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BankFinancial has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

