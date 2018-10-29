138,777 Shares in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 316,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,000,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,391 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 497,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 883,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

In related news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

