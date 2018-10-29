$12.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will post sales of $12.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $8.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $57.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.03 billion to $59.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.46 billion to $84.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA set a $240.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,065,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,834. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $365.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

