10,300 Shares in nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Acquired by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $481,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

