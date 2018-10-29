10,000 Shares in Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

STIM stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Neuronetics Inc has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $39.39.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($30.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($29.76). The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

