1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

FLWS opened at $10.63 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,404,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $215,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,856,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $925,038 in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,851,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,649,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,168,000 after buying an additional 118,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 251,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

