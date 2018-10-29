$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (MAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,183,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,639,000 after buying an additional 1,314,295 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $58,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,274,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after buying an additional 56,760 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 12.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after buying an additional 226,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mattel by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after buying an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 9,905,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,706. Mattel has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.