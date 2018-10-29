$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for AerCap Holdings (AER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.70. AerCap posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens lowered shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AerCap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,594,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,350,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in AerCap by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AerCap by 64.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 152,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in AerCap by 42.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. AerCap has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

