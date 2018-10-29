-$0.74 EPS Expected for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $11.46 on Monday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 237,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,861,415.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

