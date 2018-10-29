$0.58 EPS Expected for Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$58.55” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $53,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $640,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,177,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,089,000 after acquiring an additional 398,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,721,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 96.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,973,000 after acquiring an additional 606,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

CAKE stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

