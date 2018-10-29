$0.52 EPS Expected for Inogen Inc (INGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Inogen posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $2,064,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,666.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $3,440,350.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,725. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Inogen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.18. 3,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,575. Inogen has a twelve month low of $94.46 and a twelve month high of $287.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

