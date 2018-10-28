Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,174,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,434,000 after purchasing an additional 923,048 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $174,562,000 after purchasing an additional 880,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.89 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,701 shares of company stock valued at $69,049,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.