Zacks: Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Tremont Mortgage Trust an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. 969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

