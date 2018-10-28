Zacks: Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summer Infant an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMR. ValuEngine downgraded Summer Infant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summer Infant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,364 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant makes up approximately 3.4% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 35.61% of Summer Infant worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of -0.14. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.11 million. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Analysts expect that Summer Infant will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.