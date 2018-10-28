Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunkin’ Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Dunkin’ Brands’ earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing six out of seven quarters. Estimates for 2018 have increased by 0.4% over the past 60 days. The top line should continue to gain from menu innovation and unit expansion plans. Also, the company’s franchised business model, sales initiatives like product launches, loyalty program along with enhanced digital offerings also bode well. Increased focus on establishing itself as a beverage leader should aid sales, going forward. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Donuts is working on the design of its restaurant image and plans to have beta locations in market by later this year. However, intense competition from larger fast casual companies and a choppy sales environment in the United States are concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $76.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

DNKN stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 1,134,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,147. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

In other news, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $17,675,548.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 530,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,731,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,830 shares of company stock worth $49,955,172 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 791,307 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,435,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,625,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

