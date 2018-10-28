Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVX (AVX) to “Strong-Buy”

AVX (NYSE:AVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AVX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AVX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised AVX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of AVX stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. AVX has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.06.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AVX had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $456.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AVX will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVX news, SVP John Lawing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,110.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Willing King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,413 shares of company stock worth $464,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in AVX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

