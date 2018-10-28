Zacks Investment Research Lowers CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

CYAD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 15,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 178,380 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.