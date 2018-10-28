Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritex (VBTX) to Strong Sell

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $39.00 target price on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veritex has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Veritex by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veritex by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 233,746 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veritex by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Veritex by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

