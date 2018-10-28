Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTHT. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.54.

HTHT opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $381.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

