Zacks: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $43.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Focus Financial Partners an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 239,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,430. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney acquired 3,000 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,254,000.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

