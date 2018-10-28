Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $566.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.50 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $582.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vertical Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “$16.08” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,940. Venator Materials has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 34.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Venator Materials by 34.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 731,519 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Venator Materials by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 608,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 80.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,831,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 817,555 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $21,587,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

