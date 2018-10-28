Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $76.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.26 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $71.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $298.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.24 million to $300.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.91 million, with estimates ranging from $311.66 million to $322.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, EVP Brent Wood sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $457,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $481,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. 219,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,611. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

