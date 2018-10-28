Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegion PLC (ALLE) to Post $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Allegion posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

In other Allegion news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,280,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 48.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,021,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 659,335 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 428.5% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,219,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after purchasing an additional 988,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 81.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 508,048 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 998,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. 1,134,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,324. Allegion has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

