Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SINA Corp (SINA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SINA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. SINA reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SINA.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.10 million. SINA had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

SINA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SINA in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SINA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SINA by 659.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 536,640 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of SINA by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,676,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,006,000 after purchasing an additional 525,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SINA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,310,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,389,000 after purchasing an additional 349,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SINA by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,817,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,913,000 after purchasing an additional 305,628 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SINA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. 626,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,028. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.60.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SINA (SINA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.