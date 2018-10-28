Zacks: Boxlight Corp (BOXL) Given $8.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Boxlight an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

