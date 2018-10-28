Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.15). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($5.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.75) to ($5.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.63) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.67.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 301,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,729. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

