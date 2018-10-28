Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steris PLC (STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce sales of $655.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.90 million to $660.70 million. Steris posted sales of $634.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Steris by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Steris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steris by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.82. 307,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. Steris has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $117.48.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

