Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.34. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.98 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of PRA opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.63. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 39.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

