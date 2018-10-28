Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (POOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Pool reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 5,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $939,627.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,732,872.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $11,473,167 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Pool by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.09. 331,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,709. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Pool has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $175.87.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

