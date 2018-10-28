Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NHI) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 207,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

