Yelp Inc (YELP) CEO Sells $555,490.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $555,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Tuesday, October 16th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $561,860.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $549,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $614,120.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $645,580.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $646,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $580,970.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $610,740.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $573,430.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $611,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.