Yamana Gold (AUY) PT Set at $3.00 by Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a $3.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of AUY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.91. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 23.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Yamana Gold by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 113,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Yamana Gold by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 147,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 101,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

