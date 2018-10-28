Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc’s (YMAB) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 31st

Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:YMAB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 31st. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $22.34 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ashu Tyagi acquired 430,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $6,882,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 961,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,784 in the last ninety days.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.