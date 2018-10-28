Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 362.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,436,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 100.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $161.94 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.59 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

